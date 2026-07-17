A major challenge for European policymakers today is how to deal with the fact that the United States—the anchor of their security policy and architect of the entire post-war international order—is currently wholly unreliable as an anchor, ally, and partner. Anti-Americanists in Europe have always resented American leadership and are happy to see it disappear, but Transatlanticists—who want to see a close relationship between Europe and the US—struggle with how to cope with the loss. For some time, many hoped that they could just ride out these four years and then things would return to usual, more or less. Still, many wonder if the loss of America as a partner is temporary or permanent.

As a (recovering?) transatlanticist myself, it saddens me to say that I fear that America won’t be back as a reliable partner for quite some time. Such predictions are never certain, but there are reasons European leaders should be concerned. Let me explain.

Is Trump the symptom or the disease?

There is a bit of a debate in the US and around the world about whether Trump is the source of the problem or whether he is, in fact, just a symptom of a much deeper “disease.” I dislike the latter word since it evokes notions of a “cancer” that needs to be “cut out” of the body politique. That’s unironically awful stuff. I use the metaphor in the sense of “problem.”

I think the answer is clearly “yes.” He is both.

Trump is the problem

You cannot have a sociopath and pathological liar who suffers from malignant narcissistic personality disorder and surrounds himself with ideological extremists and corrupt oligarchs holding the most powerful office in the world and not expect a bad outcome. In other words, Trump is the “disease,” so to speak, or rather the cause of many problems.

One has to be blinded by ideology to dismiss the damage that the person Donald Trump, with all his pathologies—his constant lies, his cognitive inabilities, his crude selfishness, and his stunning, outlandish corruption—is doing. This used to be a problem on the American far left, where it was common to argue that all mainstream politicians were equally corrupt and that it wouldn’t matter if George W. Bush or Al Gore won, or if Hillary or Trump won. My own view is that they can tell that to the Iraqis that Bush invaded, to the climate, or to women in red states seeking an abortion. But to the people making this argument, the “establishment” and the “Uniparty” would rule anyway, backed or directed by the military-industrial complex or some such nefarious actor. (In the far right version of this narrative, “globalists” or Jews played the role of the bad guys steering things behind the scenes.)

I honestly don’t really feel a need to argue this point. The scale of corruption is a quick and easy way to illustrate why it is frankly nothing short of absurd to suggest that Trump and his MAGA movement are not in and of themselves a qualitatively different and massive problem, as opposed to a mere symptom. Was there corruption in US politics before Trump? Undoubtedly. But let’s put things in perspective.

The “greatest and most sensational scandal in the history of American politics” before Watergate was arguably the so-called Teapot Dome Scandal. That scandal involved oil-industry bribes in the Warren G. Hardin administration to the tune of around $9 million (in today’s currency). The House Oversight Committee has identified $9,7 BILLION in realized profits for Trump “from foreign payments, corrupt oligarchs, and others” when digital assets are factored in. Rounding down to 9 billion, that means that Trump’s corruption is roughly a THOUSAND times worse than the worst corruption scandal in US history before Trump. Moreover, the Teapot Dome Scandal was investigated, a cabinet official (Albert B. Fall, Secretary of the Interior) was sentenced to jail, and laws were changed to prevent it from happening again. The Trump family’s corruption is out in the open, and he regularly pardons those who bribe him.

The scale of the corruption problem illustrates the undeniable fact that Trump is more than just a symptom of a deeper problem. A thousand times more. If you are a committed Transatlanticist, this could actually seem like good news. If Trump is the problem, that should mean that as soon as he is gone, the problem is gone as well, right? Not so fast.

Trump is also just a symptom

So yes, Trump is more than just the symptom of an underlying malaise. However, he is also that: the symptom of an underlying problem. First of all, the American electorate chose him despite all the information about who he was and about his character. And they did so not once, but twice. But surely they must have learned their lesson now?

Well, a quick search for the most popular US politics podcasts suggests that disaster lies ahead, not salvation. Four of the top five podcasts are by far-right pundits of varying degrees of lunacy. I deem it likely that Tucker Carlson—who interviews Holocaust deniers and Vladimir Putin—will run for President in 2032, perhaps even in 2028. (After I started drafting this post, Carlson declared that he is indeed “going to help build a third party.”) I do not deem it impossible that Candace Owens—who believes that French assassins are out to get her because she claims that the wife of French President Emanuel Macron is secretly a man—will run as well.

Top 5 politics podcasts in the USA, June 27, 2026.

Megyn Kelly has jumped up in the podcast rankings thanks to maddeningly racist rants, and Matt Walsh is a proponent of the Great Replacement Theory, a conspiracy that you would once mainly find in neo-nazi circles, who describes himself (jokingly, surely) as a “theocratic fascist.” The experience of Trump has not made Americans lose their taste for crazy. Far from it.

Media and party

This points to an underlying problem that I think is rooted in culture, education, and the media ecosystem in the United States that has been developed by the right flank of the Republican Party since the 1970s. The religious right has deliberately fostered an anti-science, anti-intellectual, and anti-government culture that now is lending itself very well to right-wing populist demagogues like Donald Trump or Candace Owens. Beginning with the expansion of right-wing talk shows on local radio stations across the country, with figures like Rush Limbaugh turning news into perpetual political campaigns, and national news as polemical entertainment on the Fox News channel, the right-wing information sphere has today ballooned to include multiple vast media empires on legacy as well as new/social media.

Claims and theories that sound crazy to normal people’s ears—untrained by years of consumption of conspiracy theories and disinformation in the right-wing media universe—sound perfectly believable to regular viewers of OAN/OANN or the now-defunct InfoWars. This entire media ecosystem will remain even after Trump is gone, and it has its own logic: One that produces consumers/voters who will vote in ways that won’t produce thoughtful leaders of the Western alliance.

The origins of the decline of the Republican Party as a serious and pro-democracy party can be found in the middle of the 20th century, with Barry Goldwater’s 1964 presidential campaign, Nixon’s Southern Strategy of “positive polarization” (appealing to racist voters in the South), and Lee Atwater’s hardball campaigning as key early landmarks. Newt Gingrich was arguably a pivotal figure in transforming the culture of the party, with his GOPAC memos outlining the words with which to smear Democrats (words like “sick,” “traitors,” and “corruption”). At some point, politics became anything-goes warfare to Republican operatives like Roger Ailes, Karl Rove, and Roger Stone. All that mattered was winning, at any cost.

Now, Trump has consolidated control of the GOP, with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, even briefly serving as co-head of the Republican National Convention (now chaired by Trump’s longtime political ally from Florida, Joe Gruters). Any GOP candidates for office or party officials and staff hired in recent years will have been MAGA adherents and Trump loyalists. Wresting back control over the party from the MAGA populists, Christian nationalists, and even White Power accelerationists that now dominate it would take time and could get very rowdy.

State capture

In addition to the media and the party, right-wing Republicans have successfully played the long game on several other fronts and have now achieved major victories: a partial capture of the judicial branch and an ongoing packing of government agencies.

The current 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) is not an accident. It is the result of nearly half a century of planning and action by groups like the Federalist Society. The fruits of their efforts to promote increasingly extreme right-wing candidates for judicial appointments are visible not just in SCOTUS but throughout the American judiciary. These groups will remain even after Trump is gone, and the appointments they have been able to push through will remain. Supreme Court justices sit for life.

One of the most underappreciated developments right now may be the ongoing packing of US agencies, including the FBI, the CIA, and other intelligence and law enforcement agencies, with thousands—perhaps tens of thousands—of MAGA loyalists. Ads for, e.g., ICE agents clearly target candidates who share the administration’s narrative of an “invasion of criminals and predators.” While experienced counterterrorism or cyber experts are reassigned to work on immigration-related cases or other similarly ideological topics, an entire generation of MAGA-aligned civil servants is being added to the US government.

A recruitment poster for ICE posted by the Department of Homeland Security.

There are additional underlying factors that contribute to the strength of the populist far right in America, of which I would merely mention two:

First, the now practically unregulated and unhindered presence of money in politics, in large part thanks to the calamitous 2010 SCOTUS Citizens United decision. Obama’s revolutionary crowd-funding campaign shows that the impact of money in politics is not linear or always easy to predict, but it would be foolish to dismiss the dangers of the practically unlimited abilities of billionaires (and trillionaires) and corporations to fund candidates, parties, and causes in American politics today.

Second, the now quite extraordinary economic inequalities in the US, along with such oddities for advanced economies as the complete lack of universal healthcare.

In sum, I am the first to argue that Trump’s rather unique personal qualities make him a hugely consequential President. However, there are also deeply rooted structural, cultural, legal, and institutional dynamics that enabled his rise and which will outlast him, as well as changes that his administration is currently making that will last. That has consequences for European policymakers.

The Next Administration’s Options

Given that Trump likes to joke about a third term and that he clearly has serious difficulties accepting election defeats, it is a bit bold to assume that he will graciously accept the term limits set out by the Constitution. Other strongmen, like Putin and Erdogan, have found ways around such limits, so I would not be surprised if his advisors aren’t at least looking for ways for him to stay on. One possibility is therefore that he somehow attempts to cling to power even after 2028. That could turn very turbulent. Both a fully autocratic America and an America embroiled in societal conflict would quite obviously be bad for Europe.

But if we assume that the quest for ideas for how to stay in power turns up empty, or that even this SCOTUS majority has certain limits when it comes to the degrees of its politicization, current polling and past precedents suggest that we are likely to see a Democratic president in 2028. What would such an administration do about the judicial capture and packing of agencies with loyalists outlined above? What would they do about the mind-boggling levels of corruption on all levels of this administration? There are, as I see it, three options: The Merrick Garland way, revenge, and fair accountability. Unfortunately, none of these is likely to enable the US to return as a trustworthy ally to Europe in short order.

1. The Merrick Garland Way

After the first Trump term in office, there were numerous credible allegations of wrongdoing by the former President, but President Biden’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland, with his deputy Lisa Monaco, chose not to vigorously pursue prosecutions. There were investigations, but they were slow and deliberate. The guiding belief was arguably that too energetically pursuing prosecutions of the former President would be seen as political vindictiveness and might trigger an endless cycle of retaliation after each election. Moreover, Trump was seen as having disgraced himself with his failure to accept the election loss anyway, and any thought of him running again seemed fanciful to many in the Democratic establishment.

Eventually, investigations did produce such credible evidence of wrongdoing that prosecutions became inevitable. A grand jury indicted Trump for election obstruction, but it came in August of 2023, merely a year before the next election. By that time, it was too late. The former President was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a New York trial, but he ran out the clock in four criminal cases, one of which was Garland’s Justice Department’s prosecution of Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Some very reasonable people defend Garland’s handling of the many allegations against the former president. It is not my place to evaluate the arguments for or against it, but the net effect of his choices was that Trump was able to run for office again instead of facing potential jail time.

If the same careful and hesitant approach is allowed to prevail even after a Democratic election victory in 2028—if the democratic backsliding is not aggressively reversed and the audacious corruption not rooted out—there is little to stop another corrupt and anti-democratic candidate from winning again, whether in 2032 or 2036. For Europe, this scenario thus means a temporary (four or eight) year reprieve, followed by a possible return to chaos with more naked American nationalism and anti-Europeanism.

2. Retribution

The polarization in American society runs deep today, and the anger on the Democratic side should not be underestimated. Republicans talk derisively about “Trump derangement syndrome,” and they are not too far off from reality. Trump is a polarizing figure in ways that even other charismatic but controversial autocratic leaders like Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan only come close to. Recent primary elections have seen some anti-establishment candidates win in the Democratic Party, and many call for left-populist candidates to counter the populism of the far right.

I actually doubt that a Democratic President in 2028 would appoint an Attorney General of the same cautious ilk as Garland. Trump kicked in the door by breaking the norm that the AG be a respected jurist from whom one could expect at least a modicum of independence by appointing his former defense lawyers, first Pam Bondi and now Todd Blanche, for the job. Democrats would be politically foolish not to walk through the open door and appoint a more aggressive Attorney General than Garland was. To appoint someone with the spirit of a fighter rather than a lawyer. A populist Democratic president would almost certainly do so.

There will be a strong demand for the next administration to charge every single one of the Trump administration’s corrupt officials and family members and to go after ICE and CBP agents who abused their powers and inflicted violence on peaceful residents. And one of the things that the election of Trump has shown is that the American electorate can be foolish and emotional. Two could play that game.

But satisfying the Democratic base’s desires for revenge against every single member of the ultra-corrupt and autocratic-minded Trump administration could very well lead to societal turbulence of a scope and kind not seen since the American Civil War. The MAGA base is angry, too, and given how well-armed “red” (conservative) states and communities are, the societal strife of the late 60s could well pale in comparison in the retribution scenario. For Europe, this would mean an American ally that is fully engulfed in domestic turmoil, unable to function as a dependable ally and leader of the Western alliance.

3. Fair accountability

The third option, which I personally hope for, is for a hypothetical Democratic administration to forgo both vengeful and politicized retribution and the ill-advised Garland approach of pretending that everything is normal and the old ways of doing things will also work in an emergency. It is not just the Democratic base that demands accountability. If American democracy (or the Republic, if you prefer) is to survive, there needs to be a massive reckoning and accountability for the lawlessness of this administration, and a rollback of its autocratization efforts. Trump has been granted nearly unlimited immunity and will almost certainly pardon all his corrupt accomplices, but if the judicial system allows criminals to walk free simply because they are powerful, the American people will lose all faith in the judicial and political system.

It will be tempting for Democrats to make use of the radically extended powers of the President that Trump, under the guise of the “unitary executive theory,” has pushed through. It looks like Hungary’s new Prime Minister Peter Magyar is taking this approach. He is taking dramatic steps such as ousting an Orbán-ally from the presidency and radically revamping the public service media that Orbán turned into state propaganda. In the US, there are controversial calls to remedy the politicized majority on the Supreme Court by expanding the court.

Even less radical calls for change want to see very thorough-going reforms. Democrats could (and probably should) use the newfound powers of the executive not merely to roll back the Trump administration’s autocratic “reforms” but to address some of the underlying problems: the media ecosystem, money in politics, healthcare, or economic inequalities. However, that would surely encounter fierce resistance.

The problem for both Democrats (and by extension, for America’s European allies) is that the reasonable third option—fair judicial accountability instead of revenge—is also quite likely to lead to significant domestic strife in the USA. The American far right (which now controls the GOP) will almost certainly refuse to acknowledge any difference between 3) judicial accountability for actual crimes and 2) politicized revenge by the left. They will scream “bloody murder” almost no matter what the Democrats do.

Consider an example: To reverse the packing of agencies with (tens of?) thousands of MAGA loyalists—a dramatic departure from the practice of hiring based on merit under both Republican and Democratic administrations since the end of the spoils system—the next Democratic administration would have to resort to spectacular measures like mass firings of all recent recruits. Or at least suspensions while applications were reviewed by independent panels. But that would almost certainly be fiercely denounced by Republicans on OANN, Fox News, and other partisan channels as tantamount to a declaration of war.

That means that the risk of turmoil—in which I do not exclude more or less large-scale societal violence—is nearly as high if Democrats choose fair accountability as in the partisan revenge scenario.

What does this mean for Europe?

Each of these three possible scenarios (four, if you include Trump staying in power) spells trouble for America’s European allies. If Trump voluntarily steps down after his second term, that could be a temporary relief for Europe. But the underlying American malaise is so deep that whether the next Democratic administration chooses to gloss over the problem or address it, and whether they choose to do so judiciously or vengefully, will not much change the long-term European equation: America is quite likely to be preoccupied with domestic affairs for decades.

To be sure, these are possible scenarios, not predictions. And America can surprise. There were obviously very serious domestic problems and tensions in its past (slavery, genocide and conquest of native American peoples and lands, Jim Crow, etc), but the basic system established by its founders allowed for remedies to emerge. So I can be wrong. Perhaps there can be a reckoning with the Trump era that allows the country to move forward while remaining focused on its international leadership role.

However, my hunch is that such a reckoning and remedy will be difficult. Slavery was only ended with the Civil War. Either Democrats fail to address the underlying “disease,” in which case the mad wing of the Republican Party will eventually return to power. Or they do address the problem. That may result in a stronger Republic once they get through it, but it is quite likely to result in a turbulent period of reckoning, no matter how they do it.