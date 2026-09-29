I have been promising a more serious treatment of a grey-zone/hybrid strategy for Europe for some time. This is a co-authored piece by me and John Sjoholm, in which we combine our distinct expertise to propose such a strategy. I bring my international relations perspective; John is a geopolitical and political-business intelligence consultant with over twenty years of experience both working in the field and advising governments in Europe, the Balkans, and the Middle East.

The argument also reflects a wider conversation we have both been having with professionals working on national security strategy in several European states. Those conversations have been encouraging. Without overstating the extent of the shift, we have encountered a growing willingness to consider a more forceful European response to Russian hybrid activity. The thinking appears to be evolving.

In this essay, I revise some of my earlier positions, particularly my recommendation that Europe respond to Russian hybrid attacks in a strictly proportional tit-for-tat fashion. In fairness to myself, I had already noted the contradictions in that logic, but my conversations with John on the topic have pushed me further. We have now worked out the contradictions and landed on a better approach.

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Introduction

Putin is waging two related but distinct wars in Europe. Ukraine is the principal victim of Russia’s conventional war of aggression, while European states beyond Ukraine are increasingly the targets of Russian hybrid warfare and active measures. This essay is concerned primarily with the challenge posed by the latter: How can Europe respond to and deter Russia’s hybrid campaign? Doing so does not mean losing sight of its connection to the war in Ukraine, but ending that war is not the focus of this essay.

Russia’s European campaign plays out in the grey zone between peace and conventional war, but the trend line is not static: recent kinetic attacks have edged towards the boundary of conventional warfare. Two factors sustain the escalatory cycle. First, Europe has not deterred Russia from attacking it. Second, European leaders will not give Putin what he actually wants — an end to support for Ukraine — so he has every incentive to keep escalating until the cost of continued support becomes politically unbearable.

If the present European strategy does not change, Russia’s attacks will not stop. They will likely widen in scope and intensity. It is only a matter of time before people start dying in numbers that cannot be waved away as accidents of grey-zone friction. It is thus urgent that Europe finds a proper strategy for deterring Russian hybrid warfare.

The problem: A lack of credible deterrence

European states have spent considerable effort on resilience: protecting infrastructure, strengthening counter-intelligence, countering foreign information manipulation, disrupting espionage, hardening targets. All of this is necessary and should continue. But resilience solves only half the problem. Making an attack harder or less effective is not the same as imposing a cost on the actor conducting it. Our resilience has not deterred Russia.

An already out-of-date map of Russian hybrid activities in Europe, January 2018—June 2025 by IISS. Clicking on the picture will take you to the report.

Europe faces a hybrid deterrence gap that stems from a lack of credible means of retaliation. NATO’s conventional strength is considerable, but that strength sits mostly above the level at which Russian hybrid activity occurs. Threats of a conventional military reply to sabotage or cyber intrusion are not credible, while a diplomatic protest or another round of sanctions is too cheap to change Moscow’s arithmetic. Russia operates deliberately in the space between these two poles, and Europe has not yet learned to contest that space on its own terms.

Unless Europe intends to let Putin dictate the terms of the war he has already started, it needs ways not merely to defend against hybrid attacks but to impose costs through the hybrid domain itself, without simply adding another turn to the escalation spiral. The question is how to do so. This is our answer.

The answer: A European strategy for hybrid warfare

We propose a hybrid warfare strategy for European states built on the credible, asymmetric, and graduated imposition of costs, drawing primarily on covert activity backed by a broader range of overt instruments. This core should be coupled with continued support for Ukraine, sustained economic pressure, and a diplomatic track that keeps backchannels open and offers Putin face-saving off-ramps should he wish to de-escalate. Deterrence and diplomacy are not alternatives here. The strategy requires both. The objective is not to imitate Russian strategy or to threaten greater punishment after every attack. The objective is to regain control over the interaction.

Credible instruments

Europe has failed to deter Russian hybrid attacks on its own soil, for two compounding reasons. The first is cultural and psychological. Since 1945, Europe has run a peace project; its populations and institutions are not primed for confrontation. European responses to Russian actions in Chechnya, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine since 2014 taught Russian decision-makers that pressure can be applied to Europeans without provoking a forceful kinetic reply.

The second is that Putin fights where Europe is weak. He knows NATO’s conventional strength and that a larger military assault would trigger Article 5. He therefore applies pressure through grey-zone and hybrid means — Schelling’s salami tactics, in which each individual cut is too small to justify a forceful response, but the cumulative effect is anything but small. Europe’s problem is not a shortage of power; it is a shortage of usable power at the relevant level of conflict. Military force in reply to an ambiguously attributed act of sabotage is not credible. Another diplomatic protest is credible but insufficient. Repeated marginal additions to existing sanctions do not create the immediate, contingent cost that deterrence requires.

Deterrence by press conference. EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas in a tough role.

Every overt instrument shares the same structural flaw: it must be announced to work, and announcement creates a political demand for Putin to respond in kind, which is precisely the escalation dynamic the strategy is meant to avoid. Sanctions, diplomatic expulsions, and increased support to Ukraine are all valuable instruments, but carry a public cost that increases the pressure on Moscow to retaliate. Covert action does not have this defect. It can impose a real, material cost on Russian interests without generating a matching obligation on Putin to be seen to answer it, because there is nothing for either side to be seen answering. This is not a minor advantage; it is the specific property that could let Europe close the deterrence gap without opening an escalation spiral, and no combination of overt instruments can substitute for it.

Credibility therefore requires instruments European governments are both capable of and politically willing to use — developed before they are needed, not improvised after. Some of that capacity is defensive, as mentioned above. Some must be active, and covert capability is the core of that: institutional, intelligence, cyber and financial instruments only let Europe create problems for Russia if there is a covert capacity to act on what they reveal. The test is straightforward: if Moscow does X tomorrow, do European governments possess something between issuing another condemnation and contemplating military force that can impose a meaningful cost? For most European states today, the honest answer is that they do not, because their covert capacity has been allowed to atrophy since the Cold War. Rebuilding it is not one item on a list of options. It is the precondition for the rest of this strategy working at all.

Asymmetric retaliation

Covert action is the load-bearing element of this strategy — it is what makes the threat of cost credible where overt instruments are not — but it does not operate alone. Europe already has a wide range of overt instruments capable of imposing cost: diplomatic expulsions; legal action against Russian agents, facilitators, and organised-crime networks; disruption of intelligence and influence networks; financial restrictions; sanctions and more aggressive sanctions enforcement; action against the shadow fleet and sanctions-evasion infrastructure; asset seizures where legally available; and adjustments to the scale, pace, or conditions of support to Ukraine, including changes to restrictions on how Ukraine may use European-supplied weapons.

These should not be treated as separate policy silos but as a single portfolio with covert action at its centre. A Russian act of sabotage need not draw a European act of sabotage in return — it might instead trigger a covert operation against a Russian dependency Moscow values more, reinforced by disruption of a Russian intelligence network, intensified shadow-fleet enforcement, or an increase in support to Ukraine, singly or in combination. Equally, ten small Russian operations need not be answered by ten small, disconnected European responses. Salami tactics work partly because each slice is judged in isolation; Europe should be capable of treating a run of them cumulatively and answering them cumulatively, principally through covert means that do not require ten separate public justifications. The point is not that every instrument should be used every time. The point is that covert action should remain the default option Moscow cannot rule out, with the overt instruments available to reinforce or substitute for it when circumstances require.

European responses should thus not necessarily mirror the method or target of the Russian attack that provokes them. Three distinctions are useful. Asymmetry of means: sabotage need not be answered with sabotage, nor cyber activity with cyber activity. Asymmetry of domain: a physical operation can be answered financially; an information operation can be answered politically or legally. Asymmetry of vulnerability — the sharpest of the three: the target of the response need not be the instrument Russia used against Europe. It can be whatever Moscow values more.

The case for this is threefold. First, European democracies operate under legal and ethical restraints that Russia does not face, so in-kind response is often undesirable or unavailable to begin with. Second, a European fixation on a fixed tit-for-tat system hands Russia what its own strategic doctrine calls reflexive control: Moscow acts in a way calculated to provoke a specific, predictable European reaction, then plans around that reaction in advance. Russia should not be permitted to write the first half of Europe’s response by choosing the attack. Finally, deployed correctly, ambiguity cuts in Europe’s favour: while ambiguity about whether Europe will respond at all destroys deterrence, ambiguity about the kind and timing of a response strengthens it.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, pondering covert measures.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has already publicly underlined that retaliation need not be symmetric. What is missing is the operational follow-through, and that follow-through is specifically covert: a declared policy of asymmetric retaliation is only as credible as the capacity behind it, and existing European capabilities suffer from a credibility gap. Covert measures, not public ones, can let Europe set problems for Putin to solve rather than only reacting to problems he sets. Pursued with sufficient boldness, this reverses the reflexive-control dynamic: Europe begins to shape Russian decision-making, rather than the other way round.

Graduated imposition of costs

Another strength of a covert strategy is the ability to vary pressure in severity, frequency, and scope as circumstances demand.

To deter Putin from escalating, Europe must be able and willing to impose higher costs for more damaging attacks — including, at the top of the scale, severely destabilising options. This is needed because moderate pressure has already been tried and has failed: the Russian economy has absorbed severe sanctions, Russian society has absorbed diplomatic isolation, around 1.5 million Russian soldiers have died or been wounded, and Putin has still not wavered from his aim in Ukraine. Faced with a difficult position there, his response has been to escalate horizontally against Europe rather than reconsider the war. Moderate costs have not moved him. Severe costs, credibly threatened, might — and covert capability is the likeliest candidate for that threshold, since options at this severity are difficult to signal openly without becoming a matter Putin is politically obliged to answer before Europe has decided whether to use them.

Putin’s own rhetoric identifies what he fears. His description of the Soviet collapse as the great crime of the twentieth century points to an obsession with territorial and national unity, which makes covert pressure on Russian ethnic and territorial cohesion a target that speaks directly to his stated priorities. Accounts suggesting that the images of Gaddafi’s demise shook Putin, along with his increasingly paranoid and reclusive conduct, point to a second fear: instability within his own power base, and the possibility of removal by elements of the siloviki around him. Ambiguity about which of these vulnerabilities is being pressured, and when, amplifies the psychological effect of the threat, but the threat itself must be credible, which means a standing covert capability able to act on it must actually exist in reserve, not merely be implied.

Hybrid conflict also breaks the familiar image of a single escalation ladder. Several ladders are operating in parallel — military, economic, cyber, political, informational, covert — and movement between them can be vertical or diagonal, which is why escalatory effect is not the same as destructive effect. An inexpensive, highly visible action by an adversary can generate strong public pressure for retaliation, while a materially larger but less visible action may generate none, because there is no public expectation to answer. Visibility, not magnitude alone, decides how much political cover a response requires. The covert ladder is the one on which Europe can actually climb without being forced back down by its own public.

At the bottom of this ladder, the same salami logic that Russia uses can be turned against it: multiple limited, deniable European actions, individually too small to justify a Russian response, can combine to impose real cost while leaving Putin an easier path to quiet de-escalation than any single large action would.

Salami tactics. Many small slices will still fill you up.

At the top of the ladder, a different consideration applies. A deterrent with a visible ceiling invites the adversary to plan around that ceiling, but capabilities aimed at Russia’s most sensitive vulnerabilities have deterrent value even if never used. The most destabilising options should therefore remain in reserve, understood as available, without being treated as simply the next rung on an otherwise continuous ladder — their use requires separate political judgement, precisely because they sit above the point where routine escalation management applies.

Escalation management

Managing escalation is not only about limiting how high the parties climb but about how easily either side can climb back down. Covert and low-visibility instruments have a specific property here that overt instruments lack: applied correctly, they impose real cost without triggering the public obligation to retaliate that accompanies an openly declared measure. This does not make them inherently de-escalatory — discovery, misattribution, and unintended effects can generate serious escalation of their own — but they provide degrees of freedom that public measures do not, and it is precisely that freedom that makes escalation management possible.

The operating principle is unpredictability in action, predictability in purpose: Putin does not need to know precisely what Europe will do in response to a given provocation, but he needs to understand the contingency clearly: that continued attacks generate rising costs and stopping opens the possibility that those costs stop or reverse. Backchannels and off-ramps are the mechanism by which that contingency gets communicated privately, without turning every increment of pressure into a public test of resolve.

Using attribution deliberately

Russian hybrid activity exploits the gap between what a reasonable strategic assessment about a likely act of sabotage concludes and what a court or a press conference requires as proof. Waiting for the latter delays political action; acting before it risks credibility. This puts European policymakers in a bind.

Accepting that Russia is waging a hybrid war against Europe means that we can not hold off responses until the evidentiary standard of a judicial proceeding is met. Political and strategic attribution must proceed on reasonable confidence levels, with supporting evidence released where concern for sources and methods allow. Deliberately generous attribution, applied consistently, can become a tool in itself: holding Moscow directly responsible for the actions of loosely affiliated proxy networks creates pressure on the Kremlin to rein those networks in, rather than tolerate them as cost-free deniability.

Europe can be unambiguous about what behaviour it holds Moscow responsible for, while remaining deliberately ambiguous about the form, timing, and target of its own response. Elected leaders will need to communicate resolve and confidence to their populations, especially after more spectacular attacks. The generic answer should ideally be some variant of the following:

“While we have not yet investigated this particular incident, we are aware that Russia and its partners are waging a campaign of hybrid attacks on Europe. We take this very seriously and we, Europe, will respond forcefully, at a time and in a manner of our choosing. But rest assured that we will respond.”

Clarity about responsibility and purpose; discretion about method.

Act, don’t react

Merely lashing out in response to Russian hybrid attacks risks playing into Russia’s reflexive control strategy. However, merely “holding steady” and reassuring European publics to avoid panic will not deter future attacks. As we have argued above, Europe must raise the costs of Russian aggression by striking back. To do so deliberately, European decision-makers should be able to answer a working set of questions before responding to a Russian hybrid attack:

What does Moscow expect Europe to do? What does Moscow most want Europe not to do? What does Europe want, and what does it want Russia to do? Which instrument, or combination of instruments, gives Europe the greatest leverage? Which Russian vulnerability can be pressured at acceptable legal and strategic risk? How visible and how attributable should the response be? What signal, if any, should accompany it? What behaviour is the response meant to change, what would justify increasing pressure further, and what would justify reducing it?

These questions should not be asked for the first time in the crisis room after an attack. They should shape capability development beforehand — mapping Russian vulnerabilities and dependencies, establishing the legal and political authorities different responses require, developing the intelligence access to support them, and holding operational options in reserve so they can be activated when needed rather than assembled from scratch. Of these, building and maintaining covert operational capacity is the slowest to reconstitute, and the one most European states have neglected. A doctrine that arrives at this question only after deciding it needs an answer has already lost the years it takes to build the capability the doctrine assumes.

Conclusion: An extreme(ly useful) strategy

Whether the strategy we have proposed here should be implemented under the direction of NATO, by individual European states, or by ad hoc coalitions of the willing and capable, is a practical consideration that we will leave to others. Suffice it to say that some cooperation is probably needed, given that smaller European states would be vulnerable to retribution were they to be caught out conducting such operations alone.

Some of what is proposed here sounds extreme, and some of it is. However, the existing European approach has not imposed sufficient cost to deter Russian hybrid attacks, and a strategy whose principal virtue is that Moscow finds it unobjectionable is unlikely to close that gap. The hope is that Europe will not need to use the most severe options, but Putin must believe Europe is prepared to, and that belief must rest on real covert capability held in reserve, not on rhetoric. Until now, his horizontal escalation beyond Ukraine, and his vertical escalation towards attacks that increasingly target Europe’s physical capacity to support Ukraine rather than merely its resolve, has cost him almost nothing. A credible, asymmetric, and graduated hybrid strategy signals that this has changed, and covert capability is what makes the signal credible rather than rhetorical.

There is a final consideration that should not be set aside. It is not certain that any amount of pressure would compel Putin personally to change course — he may calculate that any retreat exposes him to removal by his own internal rivals, which would make de-escalation as dangerous to him as continued war. If that is so, the only route to ending the war in Ukraine, short of Ukrainian defeat, runs through Putin’s replacement. The more severe measures proposed here are thus valuable for a further reason, then: they carry the potential to hasten that outcome.