Paul’s Substack

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John Sjoholm
May 17

Very good indeed. Well said.

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Ammanurt
May 18

Thanks for the post, I don´t see this viewpoint anywhere near often enough. We are too far along in this hybrid war to pretend we need to play nice while we're being pummeled.

If it wasn´t known before, Russia has been showing what and who they are since 2008, when they invaded Georgia. They will not stop if they would somehow ever take Ukraine. They will do, and are doing, anything they can in any domain to attack and weaken us while getting away with as much as possible. These are precursors to them starting a war. We need to react, but more importantly, we need to be pro-active and predict what they could do. And immediately put a stop to it (and be shown to be putting a stop to it) when something does happen. That's strength, and only strength will deter.

This holds in all domains, yet I still get the feeling that years into the war, Western militaries have barely figured out what a drone swarm is let alone how a thousand (or soon, thousands of) drones a day would impact the way we fight on the battlefield. If a Russian boat drags it's anchor over our cables, we...figure that out, eventually. Apparently we can't follow, stop or otherwise prevent an attack that ultimately isn't even a concerted effort on the Russian part. If a Russian fighter jet violates our airspace we...guide it out again, instead of insisting it's our airspace a little... harder. Russia risks war and escalation by taking these actions, not we by defending against them. Russia rightly sees our inability to defend ourselves as weakness, opening up the possibility of going a little further each time. Can´t we be ahead of the curve instead? Preferably in every area? We are, after all, much stronger than Russia and better in literally every way but nuclear. The only way we lose to them is by holding ourselves back.

Think of how it would go instead if every sanctioned Russian oil tanker was immediately boarded (guarded by the Russian military or not - ours is stronger), we shot down each and every drone or airplane with financially efficient weapons every time, we detect Russian information campaigns on social media and either prevent them from posting, or even better flag them as "Russian trolls" and direct to a trusted source on the same information, then find, hack and/or arrest the trolls in their troll farms. The same should hold for anything posted by traitorous, Russian-aligned (if not backed) politicians. These things can be done or at least attempted, and they improve our position.

So while yes, we need to make sure we don´t destroy our own democracy while taking action to save it, we also need to ensure that actors like the Russians can´t destroy it first. We can find the middle ground. We can force social media companies to work together with our intelligence agencies, ban them from being used entirely or enforce some kind of timeslot (an hour a day, shared across all large social media platforms), and we could disallow posting unless verified with a passport. We can be harsher on politicians that parrot Russian propaganda even while we tread on the thin line of democracy instead of just arresting or assasinating them. There are ways to ban political parties that stray too far from democratic principles, for instance, or do smaller things like taking away their right to speak everytime they start parroting Russian viewpoints. There's no need to play nice with the enemy. They won't play nice with us. We can pursue higher risk actions provided we come up with a shared framework for doing so together.

In your post I'm reading about "tit for tat" responses. I wanted to add that the responses don't have to be symmetric, and don't really have to be a response to something specific to begin with. Just to the general idea that we're being attacked, and will stop attacking if they do. Tit-for-tat will inevitably lead to something that is continuous, since it will evoke a response on its own, which will evoke a response, which will.... I understand wanting to appear as only "responding" to them, but it's not always possible to attack them in a similar way. Perhaps we can let a Russian spy/ambassador know what our attacks were a response to? Anyway, Russia doesn´t care about "costs" or it wouldn´t have started the war in Ukraine to begin with. So why tie our own hands behind our back while they attack us? Instead, we should just respond more-or-less proportionally any way we can. They attack us with an information campaign? Perhaps we throw out some remaining Russian diplomats. They sabotage a train with military goods en route to Ukraine? Perhaps we sabotage a pipeline still importing Russian gas. Russian shadow fleet tankers in our straight and we don´t dare board them or otherwise stop them? Ok, weak. But Ukraine can. Can´t we borrow, buy or build a few of those UAV boats? Surely Ukraine won't mind if we blame them for the attack. We need to get better at hybrid warfare? This is how you do it.

Also, it does us no good to be afraid of what the enemy may or may not do, when trying to find ways to beat them. Let's not forget we have nuclear deterrence too, and that has done nothing to deter Russia from attacking us in a hybrid way. They may not be afraid to start an actual war with us either. Why should we fear them, then? Further, let's not forget Russia is losing against "only" Ukraine. What are they going to do, try and defeat Ukraine along with all the European nations? Don´t misunderstand - they very well might try, and any war will take years and cost millions of deaths. The important point is that we would win that war, so Russia shouldn't make the mistake of starting it. Our economies are far stronger, our armies are stronger and more advanced, our population is bigger. It's Russia that should be afraid of this war, not us.

We may be unable to directly change whether or not Russia sees itself as part of an infinite war. But we can remove the drivers of that thought pattern, starting by making them lose in Ukraine. Also, although it would be the best outcome, we don't need a mutually beneficial relation with Russia. We simply need a relation with Russia in which they can't attack us. Either because they are beaten in Ukraine - it's fine if Russia falls apart - or because we have gotten so much stronger in all aspects (political, military, economical, societal, hybrid fighting, informational) that they truly cannot because they are immediately countered every time they try anything.

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