In my last post, I described Europe’s capability gap when it comes to hybrid warfare. I argued that we are currently fighting a war with Russia, but in a domain where we lack weapons. In this post, I want to provide some ideas regarding what kinds of actions that European states could take to deter Russian hybrid attacks by striking back. (Thanks to John Sjöholm and Patrik Oksanen, as well as others who gave me some feedback on earlier drafts of this post.)

Deterrence by punishment today

I got support from people in the know on my last post, but also a little bit of private pushback from some who argued either that we do have weapons, we just don’t appear willing to use them, or that we are, in fact, striking Russia, but whatever we do is classified. As for the latter, I am a civilian and an amateur in this field, so I obviously have no direct insight into what our intelligence agencies are doing in secret. But I would be extremely (if happily) surprised to learn that, e.g., Swedish intelligence actors are conducting physical sabotage inside Russia in retaliation against Russian sabotage. All I can say is that we have not seen any headlines or other open source information so far suggesting that European actors (apart from Ukraine) are conducting offensive (retaliatory) covert operations in Russia. And people with better insight than I have aren’t thrilled about our capabilities.

However, I am happy to adjust my claim. We do have some weapons in our arsenal and do use some of them. But not enough. We do have economic weapons. We could retaliate against Russian hybrid attacks by sanctioning Russia. The US did impose sanctions against Russian individuals involved in the 2016 election interference. In practice, however, there are few sanctions today that we have not already imposed in response to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine or that we could find European political support for, as I argued in my last post.

One thing that my native Sweden is doing today that we were not doing only recently is that we have started disturbing the Russian shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea. The Swedish Coast Guard has started boarding and seizing tankers/ships, interrogating the crew, and sometimes charging them with various crimes. Finland was the first to take this dramatic step, and other European countries, like Germany, Italy, and France, have followed suit. These are welcome developments, even if prosecutions do not generate convictions, because disturbing the fleet inflicts economic costs on Russia, telling Putin that Baltic Sea sabotage comes with a price.

Expulsion is another weapon. The Swedish security services estimated already in 2015 that one-third of accredited diplomats were Russian spies. After February 24, 2022, there was a mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from European countries. But this is arguably more deterrence by denial than by punishment. Moreover, as the return of Russian participation in European athletic or cultural events like the Venice Biennale indicates, not all European states remain eager or willing to use this weapon.

Taken together, we do have some weapons and use some of them, but our ability and response are hardly commensurate with the threat. On the line is not just European unity and political support for Ukraine, but arguably democracy in Europe.

When we are talking about weapons, we could of course also, in theory, retaliate with conventional or even nuclear weapons against Russian disinformation or cyber-attacks. In practice, the threshold for such escalation is obviously too high. As I argued in my last post, this means that our punitive deterrence against hybrid attacks is not credible. Today, Putin can therefore attack us more or less freely without fearing much in terms of retribution. To raise the cost for Russian hybrid attacks so much that it becomes less attractive for Putin to use them than to stand down, we need to develop credible deterrent capabilities in the hybrid domain.

In plain English: We need to be able to fight back.

Developing our offensive hybrid capabilities

That is, Europe needs to be able to respond more or less in kind to Russia’s attacks. The Royal Swedish War Science Academy’s task force on hybrid war has made similar arguments for a while, and Johan Wiktorin’s chapter in the final report of their SV-A-R task force does so in depth. (I will include several of his ideas below.) We need to be able to go on the offensive in retaliation for Iranian hybrid attacks, for example. What has been said on this so far has often been limited to the cyber realm, however. In their recent introduction to hybrid war, for example, the SV-A-R task force argued in favor of setting up “ethical hacking” training camps for Swedish youths. This is a low-cost and (relatively) low-risk proposal, even if there are dangers with blowback. It is now clear that Russia has devoted branches of its higher education system to training hackers and spies. We may need to take note.

But it is important to face the fact that the cyber realm is only one battlefield on which Russia is attacking us. We need to be bold, creative, and willing to take significant risks to defend democracy. If Russia is using Telegram to recruit individuals in Europe to conduct physical sabotage attacks, what is stopping our intelligence agencies from turning that tactic against Russia? And I mean the question literally. Are there laws that would stop such tactics? Then those may need to be changed. Is it technical or operational capabilities? Then those need to be improved. I suspect that it is both.

As far as I am aware, it is basically only France and the UK in Europe that have retained any serious covert action capabilities. France’s DGSE (in particular SA, its clandestine Action Service) not only retains covert action capabilities but has shown a willingness to conduct disruptive actions. DGSE is now investing in new equipment and collaborations in Eastern frontline states, which suggests an awareness of the task ahead. Likewise, the new head of Britain’s MI6 has publicly declared the need to be more daring and not just gather information, but actively shape the battlefield in ways inspired by the SOE, the UK’s clandestine WW2 service, which conducted sabotage and other covert actions against the Nazis. Even the ever-so-cautious Germans have realized the need to be able to fight back in the hybrid war that is going on.

My (offensive) recommendations

I am not an intelligence specialist, so take this for what it is. My intention is primarily to push the envelope and get people to think and talk about this. Others will have to correct me and fill in the details. But my firm conviction is that we—individual European countries and ideally, to the extent possible, groups of countries in different constellations—are going to have to develop capabilities that include the following:

Punching at the bruises. There is a fundamental misunderstanding that informs skeptics who argue that our political polarization is a problem of our own making and that the threat from Russia is overblown. Russian intelligence actors do not create non-existent vulnerabilities. They exploit existing ones. We should do the same: Carefully identify Russian weaknesses (Putin’s vulnerabilities) and strike at those. These probably have to do with corruption and the economy. Russia experts can tell you more.

Retaliate. This is perhaps obvious, but it is important to stress that even when I write “go on the offensive,” I am writing about retaliation. That is, our attacks should be chosen so as to be obvious even to an increasingly paranoid and isolated Putin hiding in his bunker that we are responding to Russian attacks. We should try to avoid the classic security dilemma, whereby defensive actions can be seen by the adversary as offensive. Target selection should therefore be deliberate. If Russia conducts sabotage against six telecommunications masts in Skåne, Sweden, then we and our allies should do the same to six (or perhaps twelve) strategically significant telecommunications masts somewhere in Russia. Tit for tat. Raise the cost. (Edit: There is a potential tension and tradeoff between these first two recommendations. Whether to strike where it hurts Russia the most OR respond in kind is a tactical choice that may need to be thought through when developing a strategy and associated tactics for hybrid warfare. I assume that you can strike in ways that make it clear that we are retaliating, without it being an exact copy of the Russian hybrid attacks that you are responding to.)

Cyber attacks. This is a no-brainer. See the discussion about “ethical hacking” summer camps above. (Edit: My uninformed guess is also that this is the domain where European intelligence agencies are already developing or even employing punitive deterrence capabilities.)

Information warfare. Information operations aimed at weakening and undermining Putin’s rule, telling truths about his corruption, and countering false narratives regarding the West and Putin’s war in Ukraine, but also sowing discord and supporting a range of dissidents and anti-Putin groups. When it comes to the latter, we will have to be careful to try to avoid blowback. Our ambition should be nothing less than to be able to threaten regime change, since that is what Putin is doing with his hybrid war against democratic governments in the West. Tit for tat. Raise the cost.

Physical sabotage. Ukraine is now able to strike deep inside Russia with drones, and this ability is arguably altering Putin’s strategic and political calculus. Ukraine is suddenly taking the fight to Russia. Ukraine’s strikes are in retaliation for Russian strikes against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Similarly, Europe needs to be able to show Putin that sabotage against European targets will come with direct and concrete costs in the form of retaliation against targets inside Russia. Where Ukraine hits ammunition depots, we could, for example, target the intelligence agencies involved in active measures and other targets of value to Putin. Tit for tat. Raise the cost.

Let’s talk about assassinations. Ok, I do not think that European intelligence agencies should start assassinating Russian officials today. For one thing, Russia’s assassination plots, to my knowledge, have mainly been targeting Russian dissidents abroad, at least so far. That’s bad enough. However, the foiled plot against the CEO of Rheinmetall shows that Russia is contemplating assassinations against European nationals as well. I therefore think that we should at least discuss developing this capability and creating the legal room for it in case we need to retaliate, were Russia to take the quite dramatic step of starting to assassinate Europeans, whether CEOs, political leaders, scientists, or others. The reckless and ill-advised American and Israeli assassination campaigns against Iranian leaders and their proxies have arguably undermined a taboo, and while Europe should not take the first steps, we have to be ready to respond were Putin to follow their unwelcome and illegal lead. That means developing, but then sitting on the capability. Perhaps the counterarguments are stronger here, but we should at least have the discussion.

Reflexive control and taking the fight to Putin

A key element in Russian hybrid warfare is cognitive warfare: the strategic use of narratives and what is called reflexive control. When multiple drones violated Polish airspace last year, Polish social media was instantly inundated by posts criticizing the government’s and NATO’s response, questioning the facts surrounding the incursions, and shifting the blame onto Ukraine. A Polish expert on disinformation told me at the time that this stream of instant posts was, in all likelihood, part of a pre-planned narrative warfare strategy whereby Russia controlled the domestic political discourse surrounding the event. Indeed, according to one analysis, over 60% of online comments echoed Kremlin narratives. The objective, according to another Polish expert, was to divide, confuse, and demoralize Poles and undermine their support for Ukraine.

By taking the initiative and forcing a response, Russia attempts to gain what Russian intelligence operatives call “reflexive control.” That is, put pressure on the enemy to act in ways that are disadvantageous to their interests. One of my son’s football coaches used to tell his players to “pose questions” to a defender. That is, when you approach with the ball, make a move and force the defender to respond, then you can use that against him. Fake to the right that gets the defender off balance, allowing you to go to his left. In much the same way, when we allow Russia to constantly go on the offensive, we are forced to respond. By going on the offensive, we can force Putin to respond, and if we do so cleverly, we can use that to drive him in the direction we want. We can exercise reflexive control over Russia as well. Two can play this game.

The risks

I see four main risks with covert European actions against Russia. First of all, developing covert action capabilities like training youth in cyber warfare comes with a risk of blowback. We don’t want to train the next generation of cyber criminals. Second, when developing capabilities of surveillance and information warfare, we need to be mindful of what I have called the democrat’s dilemma. That is, the point is to defend democracy, not to undermine it ourselves. These are real risks, and policymakers and civil servants need to mitigate them when developing new tools. However, they are not reasons to do nothing.

Third, Russia is a superpower when it comes to hybrid warfare. We are not. Russia is a closed autocracy with a strategic culture that embraces perpetual grayzone warfare, and plenty of experience with it that Europe lacks. For a small European country to attack Russia is risky, just like it would be to do so with conventional weapons. For that reason, we meet and buzz Russian jets when they violate European airspace, but we don’t shoot them down. But the comparison is actually revealing. The difference is that Russian jets are not currently firing their missiles at European cities. Russian spies are doing the equivalent. Our responses should match the severity of the attacks. Wiktorin’s above-mentioned chapter recommends careful evaluation of risks and cost-benefit analysis before any action. I agree. I also think that cooperation and coordination between countries in Europe is the best answer to this problem. Russia cannot as easily pick us off one by one if we act in unison.

This brings us to the final risk: the danger of escalation. There is always a danger of escalation when you retaliate during conflict, but pretending that we are not in a conflict and refusing to fight back won’t stop Russia from attacking us. We have not attacked Russia until now, and Putin has seen that appeasement strategy as an invitation to escalate his attacks on us, not a reason to refrain. We should expect that Russian politicians and mouthpieces will scream bloody murder and threaten nuclear war if Europe builds the courage and capability to conduct sabotage actions in Russia, but we should ignore that for the bluster that it will be.

Moreover, inaction risks generating even worse escalation. Due to Europe’s hybrid capability gap, Europe is missing several rungs on the escalation ladder, and European leaders are forced to choose between inaction and dramatic escalation. The danger is that they do nothing until Russia’s salami tactics become unbearable, at which point they have no other weapons with which to respond than conventional or nuclear. It would be better to develop the ability to retaliate in kind and deter further Russian escalation.

To avoid uncontrolled escalation, our retaliatory attacks should send a very clear message: “We didn’t start this. Our attacks are responses. Tit for tat. If you hit us, we will hit you, perhaps a little harder than you hit us. We now have the capacity to inflict damage on you, perhaps even foment regime change, and if you continue to support those who wish to dismantle European democracy, we will use that capacity against you. If you stop, we stop. If you don’t, we can and will hurt you.”

How to do it

The Russians have invested systematically into these capabilities. We need to do the same.

The GRU’s Hogwarts: Bauman University’s Department 4 trains future spies for Russia’s military intelligence.

I assume that the relevant European actors that are now working on this do so in a deliberate manner, but here are my thoughts on process:

Develop a hybrid deterrence strategy. For deterrence by punishment in the hybrid realm to be effective, it needs to be part of a careful and coherent strategy that sets up clear objectives and matches them with capabilities and means, balanced against risks like the ones described above. A hybrid deterrence strategy should be integrated with existing defense, foreign, and security policies, and if any of those need to be amended to support the hybrid warfare strategy, they should be so amended.

Create the legal room to conduct covert operations. Wiktorin discusses this at length concerning Swedish laws, but this needs to be examined elsewhere as well. The liberal democrats’ dilemma needs to be taken seriously here. We need to land on a compromise between naïve openness that allows democracy to be killed, and killing democracy ourselves when trying to defend it. But the dilemma is not a reason to do nothing.

Institutional change. Are our current intelligence agencies (civil and military) fully equipped and designed to take on these new tasks? If not, they need to be re-designed with this in mind.

European cooperation. Individual European countries and agencies should enhance cooperation with like-minded countries, whether in the UK-led coalition of the willing that is supporting Ukraine, or in the Nordic-Baltic (NB8) plus Poland framework. I can only assume that there already is cooperation, but also that intelligence agencies are wary of sharing details about their most secretive programs, plans, and actions. However, for smaller countries like the Nordics, conducting covert actions against Russia on their own is a tall and risky order, so cooperation and coordination are probably needed.

Let’s be realistic

We should be realistic about what Europe can achieve. Many who study Russian strategy and warfare argue that the political, intelligence, and military leadership is steeped in ideas about a perpetual war. If they are right, we may have to reset our expectations. While I would much prefer to raise the cost of bad behavior so that we can return to a peaceful and mutually beneficial relationship with Russia in a future after Putin, that may be wishful thinking. The Swedish Russia expert Gudrun Persson made waves when she warned, a few months before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, that war was coming and that it would take several generations before Europeans could expect better relations with Russia, if ever.

Whether you are an optimist or a pessimist about Russia in the long run, you cannot ignore the fact of Russian hybrid aggression today. That aggression needs to be deterred, and to do so, Europe needs to learn to fight back.