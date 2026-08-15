There's a very serious uptick in Russian asymmetric warfare in Europe right now. While not every event can be confirmed as a Russian attack, the pattern is undeniable.

A partial list of hybrid attacks

Italy, Aug 13: Explosion at KNDS Ammo plant in Colleferro.

Germany, Aug 7-13: Drone sightings by Mechernich Patriot logistics site.

Sweden Aug 11: Two Russian nationals with coms radios on SAAB CEO Micael Johansson’s land detained.

Bulgaria Aug 10: Explosion at Bulgaria’s Emco ammunition depot.

Sweden Aug 10: Foiled Russian intelligence plot to use a foreign diplomat for influence operation.

Poland Aug 7: Foiled assassination plot against an American-Ukrainian man.

Latvia and Romania Aug 7: Drone incidents:

1. Drone shot down over Latvia.

2. Drone crashes in Romania.

Germany Aug 5: Uncovered assassination plot against Stefan Thumann, CEO of German drone company.

Germany Aug 4-5: Leipzig-Halle Airport drone attacks:

1. Drone with explosives hit a parked Ukrainian Anatov cargo plane but failed to detonate.

*2. DHL Boeing 757 cargo freighter hit by drone as it came in for landing & was forced to reroute.

DNA found on the armed drone has been linked to a 2024 DHL attack.

Continuous Russian attacks include:

* Baltics: GPS jamming.

* Online disinformation operations.

* Full-scale conventional war on a democratic European country (Ukraine).

* Cyber attacks.

Add to this list the Ceuta migrant crisis on July 30-31. This was likely a hybrid attack by Morocco, possibly with foreign help, but not necessarily Russia.

We’re in a war, whether we accept it or not

Russia is waging a war against Europe. You think I'm exaggerating? The Russian leadership doesn't care. It verifiably sees Europe as being at war with Russia.

Outside Ukraine, Russia’s war in Europe is asymmetric, not conventional. However, experts on Russian doctrine say that it does not distinguish clearly between the hybrid and conventional domains but rather sees a continuum. And the list above from just two weeks in August suggests that we have entered into a new, hotter phase of this war.

Is Europe ready for this? I have my doubts. I’ll have thoughts on our options in an upcoming post.