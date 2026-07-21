If you’re here for posts about international politics, you can skip this one. If you’re curious about my personal philosophical reflections about life without a God, read on!

What is the meaning of life? Maybe I’m just experiencing a midlife crisis, but for whatever reason, I have been giving a lot of thought to this question recently. If I were a Christian or Muslim or believer in some other religion, this would arguably be an easier question to answer. I was created by a God who had a plan for me. Things that happened in my life, even sad things like the sudden death of a loved one, could be given meaning as part of that plan.

Unfortunately for me, I’m an atheist, which means that I do not have access to those kinds of explanations. So, what is the meaning of my life if there is no God and no greater cosmic plan?

This is a profound question, and here is my, perhaps shocking, answer: Our lives have no intrinsic meaning.

Before you go kill yourself, hear me out, because it’s not as bad as it sounds. It’s not bad at all, in fact.

First of all, I think that the very question is premised on a misunderstanding of sorts. We look for meaning mainly because our brains have evolved to make us look for it even where it makes no sense.

Apparently, much of our brain—our computing capacity, if you will—is geared toward the extremely complex task of reading intentions behind other human beings’ facial expressions, actions, and words. There is a reason for this. Those past humans who failed to see that a scowl meant that someone was angry or that a raised spear meant that someone was poised to attack them did not survive to reproduce as often as our ancestors did. Our forefathers (and foremothers) survived in no small part because they were good at reading such intentions. They were also eventually able to communicate with words and could outcompete other groups that were less good at collaborating in the complex ways that language made possible. In other words, we have evolved to be extremely good at seeing meaning.

We are therefore genetically and physiologically predisposed to interpret intentions and meanings behind people’s actions. We are pretty good at distinguishing between an involuntary twitch and a meaningful wink. We can usually distinguish between the sounds of a cough or sneeze and the meaningful, intentional words in an uttered sentence. That apparently takes A LOT of our brain capacity. It is an amazing ability.

But like all traits that have evolved, it isn’t perfect, and it has some unintended side effects. Our predisposition to read intention behind actions and words means that we sometimes overdo it. Sometimes what we interpret as a wink was actually just an involuntary twitch. Psychologists claim that we are prone to making what they call the “fundamental attribution error.” This is the error of attributing ill intentions behind harmful behavior by others, whereas we tend to blame the environment or other external factors when we engage in similar behaviors ourselves. (Just think about how you view other drivers compared to your own driving, when behind the wheel and stuck in traffic.)

I believe we are also prone to making similar mistakes when interpreting natural events or occurrences in our lives. Think of our brains as overactive machines designed mainly to infer intentions behind the things that other machines do. Pascal Boyer and Justin L. Barrett named this “machine” our Hyperactive Agency Detection Device. Such overactive machines may tend to “anthropomorphize,” to see inanimate objects as if they were meaning-machines, i.e., humans, and to see natural events as if they were the result of actions by humans or human-like beings. Following David Hume, the anthropologist Stewart Guthrie made anthropomorphism the central dynamic in his explanation of religion.

In the early Christian chronicles that describe natural disasters like earthquakes or plagues, the calamities are almost ubiquitously described as punishments for the sins of the people affected by them. In other words, the events did not just happen but had a meaning; they were messages from God that just needed to be decoded.

It is not a coincidence that such chronicles focused on natural disasters. I think that our instinct to attribute meaning and purpose to events is especially powerful when it comes to things that affect us in profound ways. When terrible things happen to us, we have a strong urge to try to “make sense” of them, to see a meaning behind them. And we are not satisfied with factual answers such as “my family member died in a car crash because there was a thick fog that made it difficult for a truck driver to see far enough ahead to be able to stop in time.” We want to know the “meaning” behind their death in a deeper sense. “Why was Johnny taken from us at such a young age? What purpose did his death serve?”

The religions all provide such answers. “He died because God loved him and wanted him near.” Or, less benign if we are talking about a suicide bomber, but no less meaningful to those who believe it: “He died/I will die as a martyr for Allah.” In the worst-case scenario, religions only give us vague answers like “God’s ways are mysterious,” but even then, it gives faithful mourners comfort to believe that God has a plan, even if it is incomprehensible to us.

Such faith can indeed give comfort and aid, and I don’t want to deny it to anyone. I just cannot believe it myself, much as I cannot make myself believe in fairytales, even if it would be nice to do so. Instead, I am left with a realization that our search for “meaning” in life may be what philosophers call a category mistake. Meaning requires agency and intention. If there were a Creator who made us, he (because it usually is a “he” for some reason) could have an intention in doing so. He could well have created us for a purpose. In that sense, our lives would have meaning in the same way that a person’s spoken words have meaning, a meal was created to be eaten, or a chair is meant to be sat on.

However, if (as I am convinced) there is no Creator, then we were not made with any intention in mind. Our species evolved, and we were born. The closest thing we could come to a Creator would perhaps be our parents, who may well have created us with an intention. If they are alive, we could of course ask them what they intended our purpose to be, but I suspect that many adults would find that as unsatisfying as I do. Some of us were accidental creations, and even if our parents did have a plan for us, it doesn’t follow that we need to accept their view on the meaning of our lives.

When I say that life has no meaning, I mean only this: There is no intention behind it. Meaning is something given by an agent. Imputing meaning to non-intentional things or happenings is a mistake. Hence, looking for “meaning” in life is, in this sense, a category mistake. It is confusing different categories of things. Things created by agents with a purpose versus things that have evolved.

If this is so, why do I say that this is ok? Should this not be a reason for a terrible existential angst? I don’t think so. For one thing, meaning and value are two distinct things. Just because there was no supernatural Creator who made us with a given purpose doesn’t mean that our lives lack value. We do, in fact, value our own lives and those of the people we care about. If we did not value our own lives, we would have died long ago. Sometimes, we may be so sad or depressed that we can’t see the value, and some people do such evil things as to not be of value to others, but there are as many secular ethical systems as there are religions that affirm that human life has intrinsic value.

Moreover, we do not care about things, seek purpose and meaning because some God has laid out a plan for us, but because this is how we are endowed, how we have evolved. We have feelings and seek pleasure, but also challenges, and want to grow and learn. We thrive in social interactions, feel good when we do good things for others, and feel bad if we hurt others. We do not stop having all of those drivers and sentiments just because we realize that there is no God who created us with a purpose.

This leads me to the final point about the category mistake. There are still lots of things in our lives that can be meaningful to us and give us a sense of purpose. There may not be any supernatural agent, but we have agency. I did not create myself with a purpose, but I am perfectly free to decide that helping others or reaching my full potential is the purpose of my life.

In this sense, giving up on the religious view of the world is not anxiety-inducing but exciting. It gives you agency. Granted, it is more challenging. You will have to decide between worldviews and philosophies, or perhaps create one yourself, rather than simply accepting one. But then again, why should you accept a mythical narrative that is based on what some people wrote thousands of years ago and was imposed upon you as a child by virtue of where you happen to be born?

So, accept that you were not created with a preordained purpose, and then go out and give your life meaning!