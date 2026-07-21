Paul’s Substack

Paul’s Substack

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CaliforniaQid's avatar
CaliforniaQid
2d

All those words contorted just to keep from admitting that you can't explain everything. How human. How flat. How predictable: Those who foreclose The Possible are as arrogant as they are illogical. Go enjoy your godless life--you missed The Big Point. And yeah I am in Mensa--are you?

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Ken's avatar
Ken
10h

Thanks for this excellent essay.

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1 reply by Paul T. Levin
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