A while back, I watched a terrific YouTube video about entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics. That sounds either pretentious or extremely nerdy, but it was a fascinating video by the popular Veritasium channel.

Entropy is one of those concepts in physics that often gets misunderstood and co-opted by writers like myself, who have no training in the natural sciences. It’s a classic case of a little knowledge being a dangerous thing. Once one begins to learn about the concept and the Law and realizes its implications, it is easy to be filled with an existential dread, if one is so predisposed.

But the video had an uplifting ending, and I watched to the end and am here to tell you that we should feel good about entropy, not bad. Let me explain.

Thermodynamics is, put simply, the branch of physics that deals with heat and energy. (I Googled it.) Entropy is a measure of the disorder and randomness of any given system. (Yeah, I Googled that, too). In the unlikely case you don’t have the laws of thermodynamics memorized, here is a reminder of the first two, much simplified:

The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot disappear, only be rearranged.

The Second Law of Thermodynamics states that in a closed system, you cannot transfer heat (energy) from a colder body to a hotter one, only the other way around. Basically, the colder body will become warmer until both are evenly warm. Put another way, energy tends to spread out and become less useful, in an irreversible process.

(Caveat: If the reference to Google and “a YouTube video” did not already give it away, let me be very clear: I am not a natural scientist, much less an expert on thermodynamics. Pedants can point out the errors in the comments section. But I think that I am getting this right enough for my purposes, anyway.)

So why might the sensitive soul be bothered by the second law? Well, it basically says that everything is decaying. We see it all around us, but also in ourselves, if we are being honest. We grow older and die, and the physical energy in our bodies dissipates into the world as heat and fertilizer for the soil, which is less useful than we are now. (At least less useful than most of us.) For anyone prone to anxiety over their mortality, the realization that there is a LAW of nature that states that decay is an inevitable, constant, and ever-present condition of all matter in the universe can open up a whole can of existential worms.

One way to describe entropy is that it is what happens when you drop an egg on the floor. Before the fall, the egg is ordered, and its parts are distinct from each other. Once it hits the floor, it disassembles, with the yolk and the white of the egg getting smeared out and the shell fractured into lots of pieces. What’s more, it is impossible to reverse the process and put the egg back together.

Our lives are a more stretched-out version of the egg getting smashed on the floor. A gradual diffusion of energy and order, impossible to reverse.

And if you want a dose of real existential angst, chew on this: The Second Law tells us that the universe tends towards greater entropy, i.e., the dispersion of energy and heat. If we follow the logic, that means that we are all careening towards the inevitable “heat death” of the universe, in which energy and heat are so diffused and low that everything ultimately just stops. It is the “thermodynamic equilibrium” in which no further reordering or change is possible. At that point, physicists tell us, even time itself stops existing.

OK now, take a deep breath. I am here to tell you that there is no reason to panic. Here’s what else the science apparently tells us.

The beginning of the universe wasn’t that great either. It had extremely low entropy, which means that energy and heat were highly organized and concentrated. The time around the Big Bang wouldn’t have been a great time for humans to hang around. In fact, it is only thanks to the rise in entropy, to the increasing disorder and diffusion of the extreme energies of the universe at the time of the Big Bang, that the conditions for life emerged. The perfectly organized energy spread out and started lumping together to form galaxies, stars, and planets. These were all more diffuse forms of energy, so higher entropy. But without them, we would not exist. We live on a planet and are completely dependent on our star for life. Hence, the diffusion and decay described by entropy is not so bad after all.

The video I mentioned at the beginning describes life on Earth as made possible by the energy our sun provides. That is hardly a revolutionary insight, but if you think of everything that happens on Earth as merely an instantiation of the Second Law of Thermodynamics, it changes the way you think about life (and decay). The energy from the sun fuels plant life via photosynthesis (the process by which plants make oxygen out of sunlight). Herbivores eat plants, carnivores eat herbivores, and omnivores like us consume both plants and animals. Basically, this means we consume the sun’s energy in a more diffuse, diluted form.

In turn, we continue the dispersion of the sun’s energy in a more diffuse form. It fuels our movements and thoughts, and our bodies give off heat and vapor. We excrete what our bodies can’t use, and when we eventually pass away, we disperse the energy in our bodies to the soil or as heat in the atmosphere. This goes for us and all life on Earth. Collectively, we disperse all the energy that the sun provides us back into the universe, only in more diffuse and disorganized forms.

We could, then, see ourselves as the vehicles for the diffusion of the sun’s energy. I find that beautiful. There’s the saying that we are all made out of stardust, and given the laws of thermodynamics, we truly are built on the energy from the stars.

And entropy is not just about disorganization. It also allows for complexity. Physicists tell us that another, perhaps better, way of thinking about entropy is that higher entropy means more options and possibilities. In a low-entropy state, particles have fewer possible configurations. When entropy increases, possibilities increase. Think of the molecules in the egg. They are more or less stable. But when you drop it on the floor, the number of possible arrangements increases greatly. Our bodies and life on Earth constitute more diffuse forms of energy than what comes from the sun, but they are also much more complex.

And the complexity of life on Earth is truly astounding. Evolution has given rise to creatures able to sing and write poetry and reflect upon their own existence. If that is the result of the decay of the energy from our sun, I’ll take it any day over the unpleasantries of the universe at the time of the Big Bang.

If we zoom back out again, towards the vast time horizons of the universe, I prefer to think of our existence as just perfectly timed. Instead of worrying about a heat death that will occur eons from now, why not think about the inconceivably extraordinary luck that we exist at a time where the degree of entropy is just right for that to even be possible? Our cosmic lottery ticket of attempted existence was much more likely to have been drawn when the degree of entropy was too low or too high for a winning ticket to mean much. Instead, we happened to occur in the Goldilocks moment of entropy, of decay, where life is possible and can flourish.

Or perhaps that is the wrong way to think about it. Maybe the lottery of existence only occurs at a time and place where life is possible. Fine. That still means that we have entropy to thank for our existence. It has created the perfect time and place for us to appear.

So, entropy may be an unavoidable law that governs everything. But think of it not as decay but as what makes us live and create, and as the process by which we help spread the energy of our star to the rest of the universe.

That’s not so bad.