I was listening to an interview on Turkey recap with the excellent Dimitar Bechev as I walked the dog yesterday, and a thought struck me that was in equal parts funny and tragic. As usual, Dimitar gave an astute analysis of Turkey’s relations with and role in the EU and NATO, describing Turkey as a “soft revisionist” power in ways that may be familiar to readers of his latest book, the Scramble for Europe.

Erdoğan the Putin-whisperer

While many in Europe (and the US under Biden) complained about Turkey’s hedging vis-à-vis Russia despite the full-scale invasion of 2022, there is now a grudging realization that Turkey can fill an important role by remaining on speaking terms with Russia. When I ask Turkish diplomats, officials, or government-friendly experts about Russia, they are adamant that they are not hedging or striking a balancing act. They condemned the Russian 2022 invasion, have sold a range of military equipment to Ukraine and even launched co-production of arms in Ukraine, and have eventually clamped down on sanctions-evading trade with Russia. I think that the truth is a little bit more complicated, but I see their point.

Putin buys Erdoğan ice cream at the 2019 MAKS Air Show in Zhukovsky/Moscow Oblast.

My point is that Erdoğan’s cordial relations with Putin have turned Erdoğan into one of the few European leaders who can still speak with the Russian dictator. This has enabled Turkey to fill an important function as mediator, having hosted multiple talks between Ukraine and Russia (over grain exports, prisoner exchanges, and ceasefires). Let’s call Erdoğan Europe’s Putin-whisperer. Europe needs one because relations with Putin are dismal (in part because of the war in Ukraine, but also, as I have argued ad nauseum, because Russia is waging an unconventional war against Europe as well).

Erdoğan the Trump-whisperer

The comical and tragic thing is that European leaders also need a Trump-whisperer these days. It’s funny because the thought that European leaders can’t speak to the President of the United States is absurd, and it is tragic because it reveals the deep animosity that exists between the Trump administration and Europe today. To be sure, there are already some Trump-whisperer candidates: The fawning NATO SG Mark Rutte, Finnish President Stubb (who once played golf with Trump), Trump’s ideological far-right soul mate in Rome, Georgia Meloni, and French President Emanuel Macron. But Meloni and Trump have just had a nasty spat, and none of these leaders can offer what Erdoğan can anyway: the imagery of a strongman who receives foreign dignitaries in a vast, gold-laced palace with over a thousand rooms.

The Turkish Presidential Complex ( Cumhurbaşkanlığı Külliyesi ), aka Ak Sarayı (The White Palace) or Beştepe Sarayı (The Beştepe Palace)

I suspect that the fact that the palace was built despite massive public protests and a court decision that it violates environmental restrictions only heightens the appeal to Trump. Add to that the manner in which Erdoğan responded to the opposition to the construction:

If they have the power, let them tear it down… They can’t stop this building. I’ll be opening it, moving in, and living in it. (Turkish President Recep Tayyıp Erdoğan)

With any other leader, it would be absurd to suggest that these things truly matter. With the real-estate-magnate/reality-star-turned-President Donald Trump, who cannot stop talking about his plans for a golden ballroom, glorious, golden monuments, and other matters of interior design and ostentatious symbols of personal power, it matters more than perhaps anything else. Indeed, the fact that the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, July 7-8, will take place in the Beştepe Sarayı (Beştepe Palace) may well do more to keep Trump in a good mood than almost anything else the Europeans can do.

There will be gold and shining marble and a strongman leader with an iron grip on his country who couldn’t give a shit about critics or annoying courts welcoming Trump when he arrives at the White Palace. What more could he dream of? Sure, Rutte fawns over Trump, but Trump fawns over Erdoğan.

Europe’s high-level visit

In an indication of how important Turkey has become to the EU, three high-level EU officials are today visiting Turkey: The EU’s “Foreign Minister” and deputy President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas; the Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos; and the Internal Affairs and Refugee Commissioner Magnus Brunner are all in Turkey. They will be meeting the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Treasury and Finance, Mehmet Şimşek, and the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadır Uraloğlu.

According to Turkish reporting, the Turkish side will bring up a host of topics, including but not limited to:

Turkey’s seriousness when it comes to full EU accession (color me skeptical), but also the importance that the membership process is fair and merit-based (a not entirely unreasonable note from a country that applied for EU (EC) accession in 1987 given the currently fashionable ideas of fast-tracking Ukrainian membership).

Other EU-Turkey matters, such as Turkey’s desire to participate in the EU’s SAFE mechanism for joint funding of arms production and in the single European payments union (SEPA), visa liberalization, modernization of the Turkey-EU Customs Union, and the need to reshape cooperation on migration “in light of new realities on the ground.” Without further detail, I will go out on a limb and suggest that Turkey wants more money for hosting refugees that the EU doesn’t want.

Geopolitical hotspots that affect both the EU and Turkey, like the Ukraine war, the situation in Gaza and Palestine, Syria, and Iran. They will also talk about the situation in the South Caucasus, where I suspect that Turkey and the EU can find some common ground. There is a window of opportunity where the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process can be made to work, but it will require joint efforts and EU investments.

Do not expect EU officials to make a big fuss over the continued crackdown on—or rather, hostile takeover—of the main opposition party (the Republican People’s Party, CHP), the continued imprisonment of the philanthropist Osman Kavala and the former leaders of the pro-Kurdish HDP (now DEM) party, Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ, at least not in public settings. I suspect that they will bring it up, especially behind closed doors, because stemming Turkey’s continuing autocratic slide would make it much easier for the EU to improve relations with Ankara. But the relationship is not as lopsided as it once was. Turkey no longer stands hat in hand, knocking on the EU’s door. Relations remain strained on many topics, but both parties now need each other.

There are many reasons why Europe can no longer afford to alienate Turkey, not the least of which is that Erdoğan can offer to serve as Europe’s Trump-whisperer AND as its Putin-whisperer.