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Scramble for Europe's avatar
Scramble for Europe
Jul 3Edited

Great piece Paul and thanks for the plug to my book. The argument about RTE as a Trump whisperer ties in with my latest FP piece too. https://foreignpolicy.com/2026/06/29/nato-trump-erdogan-ankara-summit-europe-defense-russia/

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Scott Carter
Jun 30

Thank you for an insightful article. President Erdogan may very well be a vital link for any possible Ukrainian/Russian deescalation negotiations. Note I didn’t say peace negotiations.

Somewhat linked to your article, Canada is proceeding forward with a major overhaul of its prime minister’s residence after more than 10 years of decay and non-use due to same. It is somewhat less pretentious than the President’s new residence.

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