Yesterday, the Turkish parliament passed a landmark law that promises limited amnesty for members and supporters of the terror-branded Kurdish guerrilla, the PKK (the Kurdistan Workers’ Party). What exactly has happened? Why is it happening now? Does this portend the resolution of the “Kurdish issue”? And what are the risks going forward? Here are some of my early thoughts.

What has happened?

On October 22, 2024, Devlet Bahçeli, the aging leader of the ultranationalist Turkish MHP (National Action Party) and President Erdoğan’s ally, made a surprising overture to the jailed PKK leader—Abdullah Öcalan. At the opening of parliament on October 1, he had extended his hands to members of the pro-Kurdish opposition DEM party. Now, he invited his erstwhile mortal enemy to give a speech in parliament in person and call for the PKK to be disbanded. The Öcalan visit never materialized, but the speech marked the beginning of a new round of peace talks with the PKK—the first since talks collapsed into violent fighting in 2015—and the most serious talks to-date.

Öcalan responded by declaring an end to the four-decade-long insurgency against the Turkish state in February of 2025, and called on his party to disarm and formally disband. To the surprise of some observers, the party heeded his call at a general congress in May 2025, and arranged a symbolic burning of some arms in July that same year.

Öcalan’s call for the PKK to lay down arms and dissolve the organization on February 27, 2025

In the meantime, a parliamentary commission worked on developing a legal framework that would guide the remainder of the process. They presented their work in February of this year, but since then, the government has largely been silent on the topic. This led to some dissatisfaction among many Kurdish activists in Turkey and the large Kurdish diaspora, who increasingly feared that the PKK had made concessions but that the government did not seem intent on giving anything in return.

And then this framework law was announced. While the Turkish government does not want to call it an amnesty, it is precisely that, albeit a limited one. One way to think about this is as a standard step in the resolution of conflicts like this. Mediation/conflict resolution experts and the United Nations talk about the components of conflict resolution with the acronym “DDR”: Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration. The PKK has announced that it is disarming and that it has disbanded (demobilized), so the next step in the process is arranging for the reintegration of former fighters.

The PKK may have announced the first steps (the DD), but the Turkish state will need to ensure that they are actually implemented before fighters are actually allowed to reintegrate (R). The Turkish intelligence agency MIT will oversee the process and the National Security Council (MGK) will certify that they are satisfied. Only when that happens will this framework law allow for PKK members to apply for amnesty. They will then have six months from that date to do so.

The exact nature of the limited amnesty is a little complex, but in broad terms, it applies to anyone accused or convicted of a PKK-related terrorist crime after 2005, murderers excluded. If their application is approved, their sentences would be postponed for five or ten years depending on the severity of the crime. If no new crimes are committed during that period, charges will be dropped, and sentences will be considered as having been served. They will also be allowed to engage in politics and stand for office after a waiting period that varies depending on the crime.

The law could apply to nearly 4,000 prisoners in Turkey, to a large number of PKK fighters in Iraqi Kurdistan, and to members of the Kurdish diaspora in Europe and elsewhere accused or convicted of terrorist crimes. It could mean that the jailed leaders of the pro-Kurdish party—Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ—could be freed, but it would not cover Öcalan, the PKK leader who has been jailed since 1999, often in solitary confinement, in his island prison on Imralı.

Technically, the PKK has already ended its violent struggle, but it ain’t over until the fat lady sings. If the process unfolds as it could—with the PKK actually disarming and demobilizing its fighters, and with the MGK confirming this—then this will have been a major step towards ending a 42-year conflict that has claimed over 40,000 lives and complicated Turkey’s relations with international bodies and European allies.

Why is it happening now?

The AKP government has tried to end the conflict several times before, so this is not something entirely new. Erdoğan’s party comes out of a tradition of political Islam that has a nationalist streak, but it is not as pronounced as in many of the other parties in parliament. That may help explain why he might be more open to talking to the PKK, but not why the ultranationalist MHP would be. I see three broad explanations for this determined push by the two allied parties as the most likely ones:

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First, the MHP leader Bahçeli’s invitation came in 2024, after Israel was not only fighting a war with Hamas in Gaza but had also attacked Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and Qatar. Israel’s shift post-October 7 towards a much more aggressive and offensive security posture seems to have prompted serious thinkers in Ankara ( in which I include then intelligence chief, now foreign minister Hakan Fidan, EDIT: I am told that it is rather Ibrahim Kalin who is the thinker behind the push, alongside Bahçeli) to determine that Turkey was too vulnerable as long as the conflict with the PKK remained unresolved. Ankara is of course aware of Israel’s longstanding “periphery doctrine”—that is, of supporting oppositional or separatist minority groups in neighboring countries as a way of disrupting them—and was apparently concerned about the prospect of the PKK being used as a proxy by Israel.

I think that it is safe to say that the new rivalry between Turkey and Israel was a key driver, but other geopolitical developments in the neighborhood may also have shaped Ankara’s thinking. Iran, having seen its proxies weakened after the fighting with Israel, might also be expected to look around the region for new proxies. While it is engaged in an armed conflict of its own against PJAK, the Iranian branch of the PKK, Ankara appears to have felt that it was better not to leave any adversarial powers openings. Developments in Syria, where the YPG—the group’s Syrian branch—was in negotiations with the new Ankara-friendly government in Damascus to resolve that conflict, almost certainly also played into the Turkish government's estimation that too many moving parts in the region left Turkey vulnerable.

Second, the PKK may not have been completely defeated, but it is at least seriously weakened. The brutal fighting in 2015 and 2016 left hundreds or perhaps even thousands dead and displaced perhaps as many as half a million displaced. The PKK has retreated to the Kandil mountains in Iraqi Kurdistan, where they are assaulted by Turkish ground troops, drones, and aircraft. From Ankara’s point of view, the current process is thus almost tantamount to an orderly capitulation by the PKK. They don’t speak of a peace process but of a “terror-free Turkey.”

Fighters with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) descend stairs and burn weapons in a ceremony in Sulaimaniyah, in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, on July 11, 2025. © Shwan Mohammed, AFP

From the point of view of the broader Kurdish movement, many feel that the PKK has outplayed its usefulness. The armed struggle now means that anyone who is engaged in Kurdish politics risks getting slapped with terrorism charges. A resolution to the violent conflict could mean that the “Kurdish issue” writ large can become de-securitized. That may make it easier for Kurds to argue their case in public.

Third, Erdoğan’s alliance with the MHP has failed to produce reliable majorities in recent elections. That means that he needs to find additional electoral support, and by making concessions to the Kurds, he may be able to get their votes. That would divide the opposition at a time when judicial attacks on the largest opposition party—the Republican People’s Party (CHP)—have created a deep fracture in the party that even led to the creation of an offshoot party—the New Party (YENİ Parti). That might be enough for Erdoğan to secure an absolute majority in the next presidential elections, should he choose to run again.

The 2015 negotiations collapsed for many reasons, but among them was the fact that the pro-Kurdish party then refused to support Erdoğan’s ambitions to create a presidential system. The current leadership of the DEM party will surely have learned the harsh lesson: They can choose to stand against the autocrat in charge OR support the PKK’s peace talks with him, but not both. The assumption is also that he is dangling the prospect of cultural/language rights enshrined in a new constitution if they support it. Incidentally, a new constitution would also mean that he could run for another five-year term, which he is currently barred from doing. It all comes together neatly in the end.

What is this not ?

This suggests rather transparently that while this may signal a lasting end to the violent conflict between the PKK and the Turkish state, it does not contribute to democratization in Turkey. Some of the literature on conflict resolution and much commentary on the PKK conflict rely on a somewhat normative assumption that ending conflict and democratization go hand in hand. I fear that that may be too facile an assumption and have written about autocratic conflict resolution with a colleague, Imren Borsuk Eroğlu. The current process is an illustration of the complexities of these issues.

Morover, while this may be an important step towards the end of violent conflict, it is not necessarily a resolution to the “Kurdish issue” if we by this mean the tension between a unitary state in which Turkishness is nearly a holy idea, and a desire on the part of some Kurds for recognition of their separateness as a people and perhaps for some degree of autonomy for predominantly Kurdish parts that they—but definitely not the Turkish state—call Northern Kurdistan.

Not all Kurds complain about discrimination, but those who, e.g., want to be able to speak one of the Kurdish dialects freely and openly without fear of retribution do. This conflict is about collective identities, about uneven development, infrastructure investments, education, culture, media, centralization versus devolution, and many other things. The PKK took up arms influenced by militant ideals about radical armed struggle, but it was also a response to real grievances. The DEM party will have to pursue the Kurdish cause solely by political means from now on, and this may not be easy when they gather only 10-16 percent nationally.

Moreover, while the relationship between conflict resolution and democratization is not as straightforward as critical scholarship has sometimes made it out to be, the fact that Turkey has become a deeply autocratic state means that the political struggle for recognition of Kurdish rights won’t be easy for the DEM party.

Risks going forward

There are lessons from attempts to resolve similar conflicts around the world. Where the process of resolving the “troubles” in Northern Ireland succeeded, but the Colombian peace process between the state and the FARC guerrilla partially failed, was in the sequencing between the DDR components and the commitment by the state to live up to its side of the bargain. Sinn Féin’s political inclusion came with the 1998 Good Friday agreement, years before the full disarmament of the IRA (2005). In Colombia, the FARC disarmed and demobilized first, but the government’s implementation of the 2016 JEP accords lagged. This and the fact that the FARC’s political party has performed dismally at the polls have led some former FARC members to pick up arms again in the “Segunda Marquetalia” and the EMC factions.

The Turkish process differs from both of these in the almost complete absence of international monitoring and verification instruments. From what I can tell at the moment, it is almost entirely up to the security structures in the Turkish state to monitor and verify that the PKK has lived up to its commitments. And once it has done so, it will be up to Turkish judges and institutions to live up to theirs. Ankara sees this as basically a capitulation by the PKK, and the process is thus largely in Ankara’s hands.

Kurds may not be left entirely to Erdoğan’s goodwill, however. The fact that he will be relying on the continued political cooperation of the DEM party to implement his agenda may mean that he will have an incentive not to defect from the process even after the PKK has demobilized and disarmed. The AKP and DEM parties will remain mutual political hostages to each other, so to speak. Still, the risks to the peace process going forward are significant.

One such risk factor comes from external actors like Iran, or more likely, Israel. Fears that Kurdish fighters may receive support from foreign adversaries that wanted to destabilize Turkey were a driving force behind the peace initiative. The Turkish-Israeli rivalry does not show any signs of softening, so Mossad may well want to spoil the process. I have written before about the Israeli plans to encourage Iranian Kurdish parties to make a move against Tehran. Tensions are high at the moment, with Iranian Kurdish militias conducting an assassination campaign targeting Kurds who are collaborating with the Iranian regime, and the IRGC and Iraqi militias aligned with Iran striking against Kurdish targets in both Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan. That fighting could well interact with the Turkish process in unpredictable ways if it escalates.

Another potential hurdle is that while most parties in parliament voted in favor of the framework law, my hunch is that public skepticism against even a limited amnesty is much more widespread than those votes suggest. The hatred against the PKK, which has conducted spectacular terrorism attacks in Turkey since 1984, runs deep in Turkey. It is significant that the amnesty law was formulated so as to exclude not only those PKK fighters who have been convicted of murder, but especially to exclude Abdullah Öcalan, whom the Turkish press long called “the baby killer.” Kurds have their grievances, but so do many Turks, and feelings can run very hot on this topic. Even if the government is committed to live up to its promises, it will be running a delicate balance between doing so and not angering too many ordinary Turks, not to mention hardcore nationalists.

This attempt to end the conflict has gone further than any previous attempt. It would be an exaggeration to say that we are just at the beginning of the end. But there is still some way to go, and plenty of hurdles on the road ahead.