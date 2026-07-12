Paul’s Substack

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Harold's avatar
Harold
9h

You are absolutely right. Trump is pro Putin. In spite of his praise of Ukraine at the NATO summit, his actions are pro Putin. Europe must provide its own skilled negotiators in any peace talks. Witkof and Kushner are amateurs.

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Ken Davies's avatar
Ken Davies
8h

Isn’t Europe already financially supporting Ukraine?

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