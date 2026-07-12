Drawing lessons from the bungled Iran talks

There is a major war raging on the European continent and a conflict in the Persian Gulf that is currently sputtering in a state of limbo between war and negotiations. The difficulties in ending the latter raise questions about the current plans for stopping the former.

If I were to try to identify a European plan for ending the war in Ukraine right now from open sources, it seems to go something like this: Europe funds and arms Ukraine while sanctioning Russia in the hopes that this will get Putin to negotiate. The US leads the negotiations and then helps monitor a ceasefire it backs with security guarantees (“backstop”), while the European Plan for the Ukraine Facility provides reconstruction aid and a path toward EU accession (perhaps with some lucrative deals for the Trump family or its network of oligarchs to keep Trump on board).

I am afraid that at least one element of this plan is flawed, and part of the reason is to be found in the Persian Gulf right now.

I have written before about Trump’s disastrous decision to join Israel in a war against Iran, arguing that it was clear early on that America was the loser in more ways than one, and that Trump was stuck in a “stupidity trap” of his own making, wanting to end the war but being unable to secure a good enough deal to allow him to do so. Now the fighting is erupting again, and it is really too much of a mess to even try to go through the chronology of the on-again, off-again talks.

So let me instead just pose a simple question to European (including Ukrainian) policymakers based on how the US-Iran talks are going:

Are these really the people that you trust to lead negotiations to end the war in Ukraine?

Play out the scenario: Let’s say that a time comes for real talks between Zelenskyy and Putin. How do you think such talks would go if they were held under the stewardship of Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump? Is there any reason to believe that this bumbling American team would do any less of a terrifyingly bad job on Ukraine than they are doing with the Iran talks?

The stellar American negotiating team?

Don’t get me wrong. I understand the desire to keep the US engaged and on the right side. US intelligence support is still crucial for Ukraine, as is the continued use of Starlink. We don’t want Trump actively opposing an effort to resolve the war. I have no quarrels with that. Invent another fake peace prize and award him that to keep him happy, for all I care.

I am much less convinced of the European and Ukrainian belief that the US needs to be present as a guarantor of a ceasefire or deal with Putin. The US was a signatory to the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, but the US bilateral security assurances to Ukraine that were part of the deal proved to be of little use in 2014 and 2022. Europe can hardly even trust US commitments to NATO’s Article 5 today. Why would a commitment by Donald Trump to defend Ukraine be any better?

What about US tripwire troops in Ukraine? Well, even if you could get Putin and Tru

mp to agree to that, look at how Trump is responding to American troops killed and US bases in the Gulf having been shot to pieces by Iran: by imposing a blackout of satellite imagery of the destruction and quietly removing the troops. So much for the tripwire. The Gulf States are beginning to look elsewhere for protection.

No, a deal with Putin needs to stand even without an American backstop. If someone needs to give credible security guarantees to Ukraine, Europeans will have to do the heavy lifting. Anyway, a more credible long-term guarantee of security would be to arm Ukraine to the teeth by creating a Ukrainian “steel porcupine” (or perhaps even by sneaking some nuclear weapons back into Ukraine for an iron-clad deterrent). Even if I am wrong and a ceasefire deal does need to include US security guarantees, European leaders should not leave it up to Trump’s inept team to negotiate it.

Learning all the lessons

Europe now seems to have learned one important lesson: that it alone can help Ukraine bring Putin to the negotiating table by increasing the pressure on him on the battlefield. It took Trump abruptly ending all US aid for the lesson to sink in, but it is at least now clear to most European leaders that Trump cannot be trusted to help with this.

That’s good, but I wonder if it isn’t time for Ukraine and Europe to realize a second lesson: that the US may not be trusted to lead any negotiations to end the war. First of all, I seriously doubt that the Trump administration can be trusted to defend European interests for ideological and personal reasons. Trump holds a deep-seated disdain for Europe that he shares with Vance (who backs it up with ideology), while Witkoff appears fully compromised by Russia (among others). The risk that Trump will strike a deal with Putin involving lucrative resource extraction for Trump’s oligarch while selling out European security is very real.

The real-estate tycoon-turned-negotiator (right) and his close friend (left), in whose hands Ukraine and Europe must place their future?

Second, as I have argued, even if we were to pretend that they were not corrupt and ideologically hostile to Europe, the US-Iran talks debacle shows that the American real estate moguls cosplaying as diplomats may simply lack the seriousness, competence, and experience for such a difficult job. Taken together, both of the lessons are clear: If Europe’s plan is anything close to what I outlined at the beginning, then it needs to be revised by dramatically reducing the role of the Americans. No US-led talks. Perhaps not even a US backstop.

Now, I doubt that Putin would accept Merz or von der Leyen as actual mediators or facilitators, but European leaders need to be involved on Ukraine’s side and help prepare the talks. When it comes to venue and facilitation, perhaps only a neutral country like Switzerland, which has not provided any military aid to Ukraine, will be acceptable to Russia. If not Switzerland, Turkey has already facilitated negotiations over prisoner exchanges and grain, and would be a natural place for further talks. Qatar has also developed impressive mediation capabilities in recent years. In short, there are many options besides Trump.

Whatever venue is chosen for any eventual talks, European leaders need to shake off the learned helplessness that comes from 80 years of American leadership. Pretend America did not exist: what would you do then? The Trump administration wants Europe to take over the burden of defending the continent. Ending the Ukraine war without the aid of American crutches is a good first test of our abilities to do so.