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A Question for European Leaders
Are these the guys you trust to end the Ukraine war?
13 hrs ago
•
Paul T. Levin
24
6
9
June 2026
Erdoğan the Trump (and Putin) Whisperer
The 2026 Nato Summit: Trump will LOVE the White Palace
Jun 30
•
Paul T. Levin
26
6
6
Målningen som ändrade allt
men som inte sålde
Jun 16
•
Paul T. Levin
3
1
The Stupidity Trap
Trump is stuck between Iran and a hard place
Jun 6
•
Paul T. Levin
26
6
3
No, Tommy, no!
Not a repeat of Biden's drip-drip-drip policy on Ukraine, please
Jun 1
•
Paul T. Levin
12
6
2
May 2026
Taking the Fight to Putin
Closing Europe's hybrid warfare capabilities gap
May 17
•
Paul T. Levin
17
4
6
Europe’s hybrid deterrence gap
Why we are fighting a war unarmed
May 14
•
Paul T. Levin
18
8
9
My First Driving Lesson
A Short Parable
May 5
•
Paul T. Levin
11
4
2
April 2026
Hey America: Hungary did it and so can you
But don't do stupid shit
Apr 30
•
Paul T. Levin
11
4
Subscriber survey
It will just take a minute!
Apr 19
•
Paul T. Levin
2
Trump didn't just lose the war
How Trump alienated all of America's allies in a single swoop
Apr 11
•
Paul T. Levin
23
3
8
March 2026
Violations of Hume’s Law Left and Right
Politicians want to change the world; the point of science is to understand it.
Mar 21
•
Paul T. Levin
7
2
1
© 2026 Paul T. Levin
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